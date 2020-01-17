Here are the movies and shows coming to Peacock

Money

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, comes with a colorful library that has a bit of everything.

The service, which was introduced on Thursday night, will offer consumers ad-supported and ad-free options and will include more than 600 films and 400 series.

The service’s free tier, “Peacock Free,” will be ad-supported and will provide 7,500 hours of programming including movies and classic shows.

“Peacock Premium” will be free to Comcast and Cox subscribers with commercials, and for everyone else it will cost $4.99 with ads and $9.99 without. The premium offering will come with 15,000 hours of programming that includes original series like the crime drama “Dr. Death” and early viewings of NBC’s late-night shows like “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Here’s some of what will be available on Peacock Premium through 2021, according to NBCUniversal:

