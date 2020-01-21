Netflix adds subscribers as competition ramps up

Money

Netflix released its earnings on Tuesday, finally giving itself a chance to calm the nerves of jittery investors who are concerned about the rise of rivals. So did Netflix shrug off its competitors or did its subscriber base take a hit?

The streaming giant exceeded its own expectations by reporting fourth quarter earnings showing that it added roughly 8.7 million new subscribers. That is above the 7.6 million that the company was projecting.

Netflix now has 167 million subscribers globally.

The service said it expects to add another 7 million subscribers in the next quarter, which was slightly weaker than what Wall Street was projecting.

