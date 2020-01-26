Dow futures tumble 300 points on fifth US case of coronavirus

Money

US stock futures dropped sharply Sunday night as fears of the coronavirus grew.

Dow futures fell by as much as 300 points. S&P 500 futures were down about 1.1% and Nasdaq futures were lower by about 1.4%.

More than 50 people have been killed by the coronavirus in China, health officials said on Saturday. More than 1,900 confirmed cases have been reported across the country.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that it confirmed a fifth case of the virus in the United States. All of the people in the United States with confirmed cases of coronavirus had recently traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The Dow closed down 0.6% on Friday —its worst day of the year. Also Friday, the S&P 500 had its worst day since early October, while the Nasdaq had its lowest close since early December.

– CNN’s Anneken Tappe, Faith Karimi and Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed to this report