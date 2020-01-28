Super Bowl ad starring Jimmy Fallon aims to inspire those who love beer but hate working out

Money

It’s a feeling of dread a lot of Americans can relate to — working out. It often feels more like a chore than a fun activity, but in Michelob’s latest Super Bowl ad, Jimmy Fallon is hoping to change that.

Standing next to wrestler John Cena, Fallon begins his workout swinging a kettle bell, which he eventually ends up throwing through the window (and for anybody who has done kettle bell swings, you know that is a common fear).

Cena and Fallon end up at a bar where Fallon exclaims, “Working out sucks” while drinking a Michelob Ultra. But Cena replies with, “Come on, man. You’ve just got to see the lighter side of things.”

And from that moment on, Fallon starts to see the fun in working out. The brand, owned by beer giant Anheuser-Busch, posted the commercial to YouTube on Tuesday.

With encouragement from The Roots and Usain Bolt, Fallon runs with a spring in his step on the track. He joins golfer Brooks Koepka on the golf course, hitting giant ducks above golf carts. At the beach, Cena and Fallon (with a slight advantage) join Kerri Walsh Jennings and Brooke Sweat for a game of volleyball. And finally, on the football field, Fallon tackles a bunch of Cena-lookalike dummies.

“I’m so proud I could squat you,” Cena says after seeing that Fallon is enjoying his workout. “I feel great!” Fallon says by the end of the ad.

“For this commercial, Michelob Ultra was looking to cast someone who hates working out and loves drinking beer,” Fallon said in a statement. “Luckily for me, when you Google that my name is the first thing that pops up.”

The ad is part of Michelob’s campaign to celebrate the important role joy plays in active consumers’ day-to-day lives.

“In our new campaign, people will see that working hard and enjoying themselves don’t have to be at odds with each other. We’re excited to use the Super Bowl stage to let viewers know that you can have your beer and drink it too,” Michelob Ultra’s vice president of marketing Azania Andrews said in a statement.