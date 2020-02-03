The takeaway from Doritos’ Super Bowl ad: Don’t mess with Lil Nas X

Money

Do not attempt a dance-off against contemporary cowboy Lil Nas X.

The two-time Grammy winner made a special appearance alongside “A Star Is Born” actor Sam Elliot in a Doritos’ Super Bowl 2020 commercial on Sunday night. And we were not disappointed with the result of their mismatched duel-turned-dance-off.

Lil Nas X proved that he and his high-steppin’ horse will out-groove all who cross him. And now he’s got the Cool Ranch Doritos to prove it — although Sam Elliott’s mustache did its darndest with that worm.

Sentient facial hair aside, the competition clearly belonged to Lil Nas X, who scored the Cool Ranch Doritos and left town (also called the Cool Ranch, of course) and set back down the Old Town Road.

Even Billy Ray Cyrus made a cameo at the very end.

“I ain’t dancin’,” says Cyrus, whose verses in the “Old Town Road” remix helped drive the song up the Apple Music and Spotify charts, and debut simultaneously on Billboard’s cross-genre Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.