With Baby Nut, Planters solves the problem of their deceased mascot Mr. Peanut

Money

Planters resolved the untimely death of their longstanding mascot Mr. Peanut by … reincarnating him into a roly poly, so very marketable little Baby Nut.

Seriously, it’s called Baby Nut.

The ad ran during the first half of the Super Bowl, and as viewers witnessed the divine event, the Planters Twitter account changed its name to Baby Nut and proceeded to publish a whole bunch of memes featuring the new nut’s adorable little face. Baby Yoda who?

The rebirth solves a thorny problem for the snack food company. A week and a half before the Super Bowl, Planters announced that Mr. Peanut had died saving actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh from the aftermath of a crash in the company’s ionic Nutmobile.

However, the company dialed back their focus on the story line days later after NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash. Although Planters claimed the tragedy didn’t affect their Super Bowl plans, the company said they would “evaluate next steps through a lens of sensitivity to those impacted by this tragedy.”

Several other brands were shown mourning Mr. Peanut and subsequently bearing witness to Baby Nut’s return, including Mr. Clean and the Kool Aid Man.

Mr. Clean tidily summed up the story arc in a post-commercial tweet:

“Everyone deserves a clean start. Welcome, #BabyNut!”