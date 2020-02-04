Goldman Sachs executive permanently banned from working in securities industry

Money

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday permanently barred a senior Goldman Sachs executive from working in the securities industry for his role in the looting of a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund.

Andrea Vella is the third Goldman executive to face securities charges for the scandal. He is accused of engaging “in unsafe and unsound practices” for his role arranging bond offerings for Malaysia’s state-owned development and investment company — 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) — in 2012 and 2013, according to the Fed.

In October, the US Justice Department accused Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho — more commonly referred to as Jho Low — of masterminding a plot to funnel $4.5 billion from 1MDB to former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s personal bank accounts.

In its “order of prohibition” Tuesday, the Fed board said Vella failed to sound the alarm about Jho’s role in the bond offerings.

“Low was a person of known concern to Goldman, and his involvement indicated heightened potential underwriting risks,” the Fed said in its announcement.

Former Goldman executives Tim Leissner and Roger Ng have also been banned from the industry for their roles in the Malaysia scandal. The Justice Department has accused both men of bribing government officials in Malaysia and Abu Dhabi and money laundering for their own personal gain.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson said the firm was unaware of the three accused employees’ illegal activities, pointing out that the company itself has not been penalized by federal authorities and has made no admission of guilt.

“The [Fed’s] order speaks for itself,” the spokesman said.

Ng has pleaded not guilty to charges relating to violating antibribery laws and money laundering. He is set to go on trial in September.

In December, Leissner was charged with violating antibribery, internal accounting controls, and securities laws, according to the SEC. He agreed to pay a fine of $43.7 million.