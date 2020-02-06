ViacomCBS is set to unveil a new streaming service

Money

ViacomCBS, the recently merged media company, will unveil a new streaming strategy when it reports its fourth quarter earnings on February 20, a person with knowledge of the plans told CNN Business.

The new service will build on the company’s current streaming platform — CBS All Access — and will include programming from Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, BET and MTV. Films from Paramount Pictures’ library will also be included.

The company’s new streaming product will host live and on-demand content as well as sports, news and entertainment. That includes children’s programming, as well as scripted and unscripted series. There will also be a premium version of the service that will include Showtime.

Price and branding of the new service is still yet to be determined. ViacomCBS had no comment on the plans. CNBC was first to report news of the service.

CBS and Viacom merged to become ViacomCBS in December. The long-awaited deal between the two media titans put some of the biggest brands in entertainment back under one corporate banner.

The merger was a reunion for CBS and Viacom, which split from one another in 2006.

ViacomCBS is just one of many media companies to be a part of the streaming world. Disney and Apple launched its new services in the fall with Disney+ and Apple TV+. NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia, CNN’s parent company, will release streaming services later this year as well — with Peacock and HBO Max, respectively.