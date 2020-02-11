Sprint’s stock soars 75% after judge approves T-Mobile merger

Money

The $26 billion merger between T-Mobile and Sprint has been approved, ending a years-long attempt to combine the United States’ third- and fourth-largest wireless carriers.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday in favor of the marriage allowing the two telecom giants to combine. US District Court Judge Victor Marrero said in his ruling that he didn’t envision the companies “would pursue anticompetitive behavior” and rejected the lawsuit brought on by a dozen US states.

The judge said that Sprint on its own couldn’t “continue operating as a strong nationwide competitor.” Sprint is currently in fourth place, but the company claimed its path to deploying a nationwide 5G network without T-Mobile was uncertain.

States’ attorneys general argued that approving the merger would make wireless service and prices worse for Americans. But Judge Marrero said he was ultimately unpersuaded by the states’ economic theories and analytical modeling, writing that the two sides’ claims ultimately came down to competing crystal balls. He said he was relying substantially on his own “skills and frontline experience” to reach a decision.

“How the future manifests itself and brings to pass what it holds is a multifaceted phenomenon that is not necessarily guided by theoretical forces or mathematical models,” he wrote.

Sprint’s stock shot up a stunning 75% in premarket trading. T-Mobile shares also spiked 10% early Tuesday.

To alleviate antitrust concerns, Sprint and T-Mobile have proposed a deal with Dish Network, which would buy some wireless assets from the companies to create a new nationwide carrier. The companies hoped that would remedy the merger’s effects on the market. They also promised that prices wouldn’t rise and accelerate the rollout of new, ultra-fast 5G mobile network.

The combination forms a third national wireless behemoth about the size of Verizon and AT&T. (AT&T owns CNN’s parent company, WarnerMedia.)

The merger saga between T-Mobile and Sprint has been ongoing since April 2018 when the current deal was proposed. Federal regulators, including the US Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission, already approved the merger last year. The states were the final hurdle, and Sprint and T-Mobile battled for the merger’s approval in a Manhattan federal court in December.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai said he was “pleased” with the decision. citing the companies’ promise to expand 5G.

“This transaction represents a unique opportunity to speed up the deployment of 5G throughout the United States, put critical mid-band spectrum to more productive use, and bring much faster mobile broadband to rural American,” Pai said in a statement. “This is a big win for American consumers.”