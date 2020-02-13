Newspaper chain McClatchy files for bankruptcy
In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner or 30 US newspapers, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The company, whose newspapers include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer in Raleigh, North Carolina, and the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas, says it plans to stay in business and emerge from bankruptcy in the next few months.
Comments