Tesla to sell new shares to raise up to $2.3 billion

Money

Tesla plans to sell up to 3 million additional shares in an effort to take advantage of the recent, massive rally in its stock price.

The offering, disclosed in a filing early Thursday, would raise up to $2.3 billion for the company at Wednesday’s closing price.

But just two weeks ago CEO Elon Musk discounted the idea of an additional offering when it was suggested by stock analysts. At the time he said the company, now profitable, had all the cash it needed. The filing says Tesla will use the proceeds of this offering to improve its balance sheet and for general corporate expenses.

Shares of Tesla fell 3% in premarket trading on the news of the offering, which will dilute the value of current shareholders’ holdings.

But even with that drop Tesla shares are still up 78% so far this year, and up 321% since hitting a 52-week low early last June.