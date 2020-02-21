Hot Wheels to launch a radio-controlled Cybertruck complete with a cracked vinyl sticker

Money

Can’t afford a Telsa Cybertruck? No worry. Get the toy.

Mattel has announced that it is releasing two radio-controlled Hot Wheels Cybertrucks. One will come complete with a reusable cracked vinyl sticker.

The Cybertruck, Tesla’s futuristic pickup truck, was unveiled by CEO Elon Musk in November 2019. It is expected to go into production next year.

The toy Cybertruck will come in two versions: There is a 1:64 scale Cybertruck available for $20, and a limited edition 1:10 scale hobby grade version available for $400.

The 1:64 scale version is approximately three inches and comes with two driving modes: chill and sport.

The 1:10 scale version takes it up a notch with working headlights and tail lights, and it has all wheel drive with the same two driving modes. It also has a telescopic tailgate that folds out into a loading ramp, and a removable plastic body that exposes the interior and allows access to the battery and drivetrain system.

Best of all, the larger version comes with a reusable cracked vinyl sticker.

The sticker is a nod to the infamous moment during the unveiling in which the “armor glass” window was cracked during a live demonstration.

The team at Mattel worked with Tesla on the design.

It is expected to ship in December, and the design shown is currently a prototype.