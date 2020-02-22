Burger King debuts a french fry sandwich and Wendy’s isn’t impressed

Money

Burger chains have come a long way, now offering a wide array of options for all, no matter your dietary preference.

Take the meatless Whopper. It turned heads and left taste buds curious.

Now Burger King has introduced the Chip Butty, a patty-less sandwich with french fries, mayo and ketchup wedged in between two buns.

The inspiration behind the new sandwich came from a happy “culinary accident” with one of the chain’s chefs, according to a message Burger King New Zealand posted to its Facebook page earlier this month. With that accident, in came the idea for the Chip Butty and Chip Butty with bacon.

It’s only available to New Zealand customers right now for $2 ($1.27 USD), and it’s unclear if it will make its way to other markets in the future.

While this concept is new to Burger King, the patty-less sandwich isn’t a new one. Chip Buttys have been around for years and are commonly found at fish and chip shops across the United Kingdom and Ireland. Ingredients include mayonnaise, ketchup, cheese, hot sauce and malt vinegar, depending on your preference.

The good people of social media ate up Burger King’s concept, flooding Twitter with opinions and comments. Some skeptical, others intrigued. But perhaps the most notable reaction came from none other than one of Burger King’s rivals.

Wendy’s wasted little time throwing shade, tweeting, “When literally anything would be better on a bun than their beef.”

And the insults didn’t stop there. As more people replied to the Twitter thread, Wendy’s popped back in the conversation to deliver some more jabs.

Burger King hasn’t responded yet to all the commentary.