Dow futures fall as coronavirus continues to spread

US stock futures dropped Sunday evening as the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread globally.

Dow futures were down more than 300 points. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures were down 1.4% and Nasdaq futures were down 1.6%.

US stocks closed lower for the second-straight day on Friday as worries about the coronavirus outbreak weighed on markets around the world. The Dow closed 228 points lower on Friday, and all three indexes recorded a weekly loss.

The number of deaths due to the coronavirus has risen to 2,465 worldwide, with 79,930 globally and 20 deaths outside of mainland china. In Europe, Italian authorities have announced sweeping closures in the country’s north as they scramble to contain the continent’s biggest outbreak coronavirus. Italy’s confirmed cases surged from three on Friday morning to more than 130 by Sunday morning.

Italy’s spike marks the biggest outbreak outside of Asia.