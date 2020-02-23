Travis Scott just released his new Nike sneakers. They’re already sold out

Money

Rapper Travis Scott’s fans got goosebumps when word spread that he was collaborating with Nike on a new SB Dunk shoe.

When the sneakers finally dropped in his online store Saturday, they quickly sold out.

The Cactus Jack Low PRM Qs were available exclusively through Scott’s online shop.

They feature blue and beige bandana and plaid patterns and a beige sole. The shoes are priced at $150, also came in an exclusive box featuring the signature Nike SB and Cactus Jack logos.

Scott posted a teaser of the drop on Saturday. The video starred the upcoming sneakers, Scott, his friends, and their skateboarding moves (plus some very minor injuries).

If you missed an opportunity to buy them, don’t fret. They’ll be available in select Nike shops starting on February 29, according to Scott’s Twitter account.

This is not the first time Scott’s shoe drops have caused a stir. His Air Jordan and Nike Air Force 1 collabs in 2019 were also quick to sell out.