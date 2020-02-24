McDonald’s is making scented candles that smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients

Money

Ever been so hungry for McDonald’s you could smell it? It could be your imagination. Or, it could be the candles.

The fast food chain is making a six-pack of scented candles that will smell like your favorite Quarter Pounder ingredients — a bun, ketchup, pickles, cheese, onion and beef, it announced.

The candles were created to celebrate the burger’s nearly 50-year run.

And that’s not all — McDonald’s also released a line of merchandise that includes mittens, calendars, lockets, T-shirts, stickers and pins, all for its biggest Quarter Pounder fanatics.

The items are available for purchase on the McDonald’s fan club website.

The candles are still marked “Coming Soon,” so don’t draw that romantic bubble bath quite yet.