Coronavirus jitters: Chevron tells employees at London office to work from home

Money

Chevron instructed its workers at its London office to work from home Tuesday after an employee experiencing flu-like symptoms was tested for coronavirus, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business.

In an abundance of caution, employees at the office located in London’s Canary Wharf business hub have been told to work remotely until results from that test are known, the person said. There is no known coronavirus outbreak in the office.

The Westferry Circus office is home to several hundred Chevron employees, including commodity traders, shipping experts and lawyers.

“Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities,” the company said in a statement. “Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.”

The news is the latest example of how the coronavirus is disrupting businesses around the world. In recent days, Apple has warned of iPhone shortages, Coca-Cola said its supply chain is under pressure and United Airlines said demand for flights to Asia has plunged.

Countless employees have been forced to work from home in parts of China, the epicenter of the coronavirus where travel has been severely restricted.