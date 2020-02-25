The coronavirus outbreak is still rattling Asian markets

Money

Fears about the novel coronavirus outbreak still roiled some Asian stock markets Tuesday.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index plunged 3.3%. Markets in the country were closed Monday for a holiday when global markets suffered a sharp sell-off.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 ended down 1.6% Tuesday. China’s Shanghai Composite dropped 0.6%.

South Korea’s Kospi closed up 1.2% after closing down nearly 3.9% on Monday, its worst day since October 2018. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index also closed 0.3% higher following a 1.8% decline on Monday.

The mixed showing in Asia Pacific followed a terrible day for US stocks. The Dow closed down 1,032 points — a 3.6% drop — for its worst day in two years. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite each ended the day down more than 3%, too.

US stock futures recovered a little overnight. Dow futures were last up 200 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were up about 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

Oil prices also tumbled Monday — US oil settled 3.7% lower at $51.43 per barrel, while the global benchmark Brent crude settled 3.8% lower at $56.30 a barrel. Futures for both rebounded slightly Tuesday during Asian trading hours.

The coronavirus outbreak has been raging for weeks, particularly in mainland China where the vast majority of the nearly 80,000 confirmed cases have been recorded. But the emergence of hundreds of cases in two major economies outside of China — South Korea and Italy — have dashed hopes of a speedy recovery from the epidemic.

The virus has already wreaked havoc on global supply chains and hit company profits. Major American companies are also starting to update their revenue outlooks because of the disease.