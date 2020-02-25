Jamie Dimon had a dream that coronavirus killed Davos attendees

Money

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon made a joke Tuesday about the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

“I had this nightmare that somehow in Davos, all of us who went there got it, and then we all left and spread it,” Dimon said Tuesday at the bank’s annual investor meeting. “The only good news from that is that it might have just killed the elite.”

Attendees laughed after he made the comment. Prior to his joke, Dimon noted that that he hopes the virus gets contained and “feels terrible” about it.

JPMorgan Chase didn’t immediately return our request for comment.

Coronavirus has badly hurt global businesses and the economy. Economists are worried about the economic fallout from the virus’ outbreak, including its effect on global supply chains and trade. The Dow is down sharply Tuesday following one of the worst point drops in the index’s history Monday.

The number of coronavirus cases has topped more than 80,000 across the world. There have been 2,700 deaths, with the vast majority in mainland China.