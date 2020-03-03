Federal Reserve announces first emergency rate cut since the financial crisis

Money

The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by half a percentage point on Tuesday in the wake of concerns that the coronavirus outbreak could damage the US economy.

It’s the first unscheduled, emergency rate cut since 2008, and it also marks the biggest one-time cut since then. The new benchmark interest rate is 1% to 1.25%.

The central bank will hold a press conference at 11 am ET.

While the fundamentals of the US economy remain strong, “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity,” the central bank said in a statement.

Just last week, several Fed officials said it was too early to cut rates in the face of the global virus outbreak. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell released a statement on Friday saying the central bank would act as appropriate.

Market expectations for a half-percentage point cut for the Fed’s March 18 meeting were 100% as of Tuesday morning.

“With financial markets in turmoil and evidence growing that the coronavirus is developing into a pandemic, the Fed’s change of heart is entirely understandable, wrote Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics.

The emergency cut also signals that the outlook for the US economy might have been in more jeopardy than previously thought.

On Monday, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned that global growth could be cut in half if the outbreak continues to spread. Many of the world’s biggest companies, including Apple and Microsoft, have issued profit and sales warnings in recent weeks because of travel restrictions, factory closures and supply chain issues. Economists are also wondering how consumer behavior will change because of the outbreak. Consumers are the backbone of the US economy.

The market is also expecting a rate cut at the central bank’s April meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. Chances that rates will be lowered by another quarter-percentage point next month are at 60%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.