Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ gets pushed to November due to coronavirus concerns

Money

“No Time To Die,” the upcoming James Bond film, is being pushed to November due to concerns over the coronavirus’s impact on the global theater marketplace.

The 25th film in the Bond series was set to hit theaters in North America on April 10th, but MGM and Universal announced on Wednesday that the film would be pushed back.

“After careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of ‘No Time To Die’ will be postponed until November 2020,” the film’s official Twitter account said on Wednesday.

It will hit theaters now on November 25 in the U.S.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.