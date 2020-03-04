United cutting US flights because of coronavirus

Money

United Airlines became the first airline to cut its US flight schedule on Wednesday, as passenger worry about the coronavirus has caused a sharp drop in demand.

While airlines around the world have been making steep cuts in international flights, this is the first set of cuts made to a US flight schedule.

United will cut flights in the United States and Canada by 10% and overseas flights by an additional 20% in April, and it is looking at similar cuts in May.

The moves were disclosed in an email to employees made available to CNN. It also disclosed a hiring freeze, a program of voluntary unpaid leaves of absences or a reduced schedule for US employees and a delay of scheduled pay raises for management employees.