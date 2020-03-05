JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recovering after emergency heart surgery

Money

JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the company’s co-COOs said in a letter to employees, shareholders and clients Thursday evening.

The board has directed the co-COOs, Gordon Smith and Daniel Pinto, to take over leading the company while Dimon recovers.

Dimon, 63, experienced an “acute aortic dissection” — a tear in the inner lining of the aorta blood vessel — requiring surgery Thursday morning.

“The good news is that it was caught early and the surgery was successful,” Pinto and Smith said in the letter. “He is awake, alert and recovering well.”

Dimon is one the most powerful men on Wall Street. He has been CEO of JPMorgan since 2005, and chairman of the board since 2006.

This is a developing story. More to come…