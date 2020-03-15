Federal Reserve cuts rates to zero to support economy during coronavirus pandemic
In a bold, emergency action to support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Reserve on Sunday announced it would cut its target interest rate to zero.
The last time the Fed cut rates to zero was during the global financial crisis just over a decade ago.
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Good thing to know big banks and corporations will be protected. AND thanks, Nancy, for exempting large corporations from the new requirements in the cornoavirus relief bill exempting large employers from mandatory paid sick leave ensuring small companies won’t be able to compete with the big guys. Who’s going to benefit with that??? Whole Foods owned by one of the largest corporations on earth, or Newport Market?
Ummmm, did someone forget to tell the fed that big fat lyin donnie has decreed this “A total hoax”
Probably a “deep state conspiracy” within the fed.
Heads will roll when dear leader finds out!!
Golf anyone!!
Stupid! The gun is now empty and as the economy takes a nosedive there is nothing left until the scumbags who got MAGA tax breaks will then want a bailout. Way to lead Drump!
Well, that’s all the Fed can do. Everything else is on Dear Leader.