US stock futures jump after European Central Bank announces economic rescue package

Money

US stock futures opened lower Wednesday, but reversed course and climbed higher after the European Central Bank announced an $821 billion economic rescue program aimed at keeping the financial system afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dow futures jumped more than 400 points, or 2.2%, while S&P 500 futures advanced 1.5%. Nasdaq futures spiked 2%.

Earlier in the day, the coronavirus sell-off wreaking havoc on Wall Street continued Wednesday, dragging the Dow down below 20,000 points for the first time since February 2017. It ended the day down 1,338 points, or 6.3%.

The S&P 500 fell 7% during the early afternoon, triggering the New York Stock Exchange’s breaker that briefly halted trading. That index closed down 5.2%. The Nasdaq composite closed down 4.7%.

The oil market also continues to suffer.

US oil finished down 24%, ending the day at just over $20 a barrel, its lowest level since February 2002.