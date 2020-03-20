NBC News staffer dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Money

In a memo to staff on Friday, NBC News Chairman Andrew Lack confirmed that an NBC employee died as a result of complications from the coronavirus.

The employee, Larry Edgeworth, suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness, Lack said.

Edgeworth recently worked in the equipment room.

“These past few days have been unimaginably challenging for us all. And we know there will be more challenges and uncertainty ahead,” Lack said.

Before working in the equipment room, Edgeworth spent most of his 25 years at NBC News as an audio technician, Lack said.

“Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were,” Lack added, saying that the network is “doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time.”

The memo said that Edgeworth was survived by his wife Crystal and two sons.

“I want to remind you that it’s more important now than ever that you take care of yourself,” Lack said.

Some of Edgeworth’s colleagues, like Today co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie, took to social media on Friday to pay tribute.

“I adored him,” Guthrie said on Twitter. “He was full of spirit and joy and humor. He was the pro of pros. We traveled in 2008 on a campaign plane for two months. He was a bright light every day. Larry, dear, we will miss u.”