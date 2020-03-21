Starbucks is closing its cafes due to coronavirus, with some exceptions
Starbucks has closed its cafes in the United States and Canada for two weeks because of the spread of coronavirus, reducing services to drive-thru and delivery only.
On its app, the coffee giant said “things are changing, but we’re still here for you.”
Workers will still be paid for the next month even if they choose to stay home, Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ executive vice president and president of US business and Canada wrote in a letter published Friday. She noted, “Our cafés in some areas are experiencing high traffic, and we need to do more to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Starbucks is keeping some of its grocery and drive-through locations open and said cafes serving in or around hospitals and health care centers will remain open “in our efforts to serve first responders and healthcare workers.” It’s also still offering delivery via Uber Eats in select cities.
“Let’s be real. Lattes aren’t ‘essential.’ But in times of crisis, the government asks convenient food and beverage outlets to remain open when possible for pickup, Drive Thru, or delivery,” Williams wrote in the letter.
Earlier this month, Starbucks announced measures including limiting seating its stores and suspending the use of personal cups in response to the global pandemic.
Comments
1 Comment
Drive-thrus and deliveries only work if both parties are gloved up. Any driver sneezing in the car- all over the steering wheel- then pays the bill in cash- has just transferred the virus to the cashier in the window.
—
If you are collecting money- Mask up- and glove up. Keep a disinfectant around to spray those gloves every few customers. dry em off and carry on. At this point we know the Wuhan virus does not float in the air- so create barriers by masking up and gloving up- this will reduce your risk- and it works ! “Stay home” ??? I don’t see Americans complying with that.
—