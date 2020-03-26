Ford plans to reopen some plants soon, but workers are worried about coronavirus

Money

Ford is considering reopening a number of US and Mexican plants in the coming weeks that were closed because of the coronavirus outbreak. But the United Auto Workers union is expressing concerns about that plan.

Ford says it plans to reopen one shift of its Hermosillo, Mexico, plant on April 6, and four of its eight US assembly plants on April 14, two days after Easter. The plants due to reopen are its Dearborn, Michigan, Truck Plant, Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville, its Kansas City Assembly Plant’s Transit line and its Ohio Assembly Plant in suburban Cleveland. It also plans to reopen eight stamping, engine, transmission and component lines needed to supply those plants.

“We will continue to assess public health conditions as well as supplier readiness and will adjust plans if necessary,” said Ford’s statement.

Ford and other automakers have been doing a deep clean of its plants during its shutdown, But the UAW, which had urged Ford and the other automakers to shut production in the interest of worker safety, voiced concerns about Ford’s announcement.

“We are reviewing with great concern and caution today’s announcement,” said the union. “Our priority is the health and safety of our members, their families and the American public.”

Ford and other automakers announced on March 18 that they would shut production due to the outbreak. Tuesday Ford announced it would join with 3M and General Electric to help make needed ventilators to help hospitals treat coronavirus patients. But it’s not currently planning to build the ventilators at its plants.

Rival General Motors said it can’t give any details about when it plans to reopen its plants.

“The situation is fluid and can change week to week,” said a statement from GM. “We don’t have firm return to work dates at this time.”

Besides health concerns about workers, the automakers are also dealing with car sales grinding to a near halt during the crisis. Dealerships are closed in many states, and even where they are open many potential car buyers are holding off major purchases in the face of economic uncertainty.