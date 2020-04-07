Global stocks and US futures move higher on coronavirus optimism

Money

Global stocks and US futures advanced on Tuesday on hopes that the coronavirus crisis may be easing in some of the places that have been hit hardest.

Japan’s Nikkei advanced 2%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 2.1%. China’s Shanghai Composite increased 2% as investors returned from a holiday. In Europe, benchmark indexes in Paris, Frankfurt and London opened with gains of more than 3%.

Dow futures were up 3.1%, or 690 points, suggesting the index could move higher again after closing with a 7.7% gain on Monday. S&P 500 futures added 2.7% and Nasdaq futures increased 2.5%.

There are indications the pandemic may be easing in Italy and Spain, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday that daily deaths caused by the coronavirus in his state have been “effectively flat for two days.” China recorded no new deaths from the virus on Monday for the first time since late January.

The CNN Business Fear & Greed Index, which looks at the VIX volatility gauge and six other measures of market sentiment, is now registering Fear levels as opposed to Extreme Fear. The index is at 32. Anything at 25 or under is Extreme Fear.

But there are still major challenges ahead. The US surgeon general said this week is going to be the “hardest and saddest” for Americans as the coronavirus outbreak continues to ravage the country. And JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in his annual shareholder letter on Monday he expects a “bad recession” because of the impacts of coronavirus on the economy.

Then there’s the hugely complicated task of reopening businesses, shops and factories without triggering a new upsurge in the number of infections.

The British pound weakened to $1.22 on Monday after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been battling a coronavirus infection, was moved to the intensive care unit of a hospital in London, forcing his deputies to assume more responsibility for the country’s response to the pandemic. The currency recovered a little on Tuesday, strengthening 0.9% against the dollar.

— Jill Disis contributed to this report.