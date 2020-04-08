Lufthansa shuts low-cost airline and says aviation won’t recover for years
Lufthansa, one of Europe’s biggest airline groups, is permanently reducing the size of its fleet and shuttering one of its low-cost carriers, as it warns that the aviation sector will take years to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline group, which owns national carriers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Belgium, said in a statement Tuesday that it will permanently decommission at least 43 aircraft, about 6% of its fleet, and ground its budget airline Germanwings.
Lufthansa’s assessment is that “it will take months until the global travel restrictions are completely lifted and years until the worldwide demand for air travel returns to pre-crisis levels.” Based on this, it has decided on “extensive measures to reduce the capacity of flight operations and administration long term,” it said.
Flight bans and nationwide lockdowns are threatening to bankrupt airlines around the world. Carriers have grounded thousands of planes, suspending short-term flight schedules and placing workers on unnpaid leave.
At Lufthansa, 13 Airbus aircraft and five Boeing 747-400s will be permanently decommissioned, with a further 11 Airbus A320s withdrawn from short-haul operations. These actions will reduce capacity at Lufthansa’s hubs in Frankfurt and Munich, the company said.
Operations at Germanwings will be discontinued with a further 10 A320s phased out at parent Eurowings. Fleet sizes will also be permanently reduced at Lufthansa Cityline, a regional carrier operating flights to tourist destinations, as well as at Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Swiss International Air Lines will adjust its fleet size by delaying deliveries of new short haul aircraft and potentially phasing out older aircraft ahead of schedule, Lufthansa said.
The company said that it will arrange talks with unions and workers councils to discuss “new employment models in order to keep as many jobs as possible.”
Comments
2 Comments
Boeing was in the tank – $$$ got therm to screw up the 737 thing as badly as possible, and it ruined them – this is their out, and excuse to get some of our fat tax $$$ – never changes
So this must be more of that “we’re all in this together” horse manure.
–
Instead of immediately implementing “social distancing”- a Virus prep and control plan (which will have to be utilized before anyone comes back to work anyway)- and getting people back to work- state Governors out west continue to inflict as much damage on our US economy as possible- to then use this Chinese virus as an excuse to “gleefully” criticize the President and his administration.
–
This will go down in history as the most daring and blatant attempt by one political party (the Democrats) to go “all out war” against the American people- and the opposing party- in an attempt to sabotage the greatest economic turn-around in modern American history.
–
We’ve already seen Nancy Pelosi tighten the screws against the American people by shamefully delaying necessary aid packages. The never-ending media’s attempts at misinformation and dangerously incompetent reporting- flooding the airwaves with fact-less and baseless opinions meant to drive a wedge and divide Americans living on the coasts from the lesser affected in the heartland.
–
So no- we are not all in this together- You all are on your own- and State Governors on the coasts will not help you now.
Comments are closed.