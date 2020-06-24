Disney is postponing the reopening of Disneyland

Money

Disney is delaying the phased reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the company’s flagship theme parks in California, the company said on Wednesday.

The resort, located in Anaheim, California, was set to welcome back guests on July 17 after being closed for months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney did not give a new reopening date for the Disneyland resort.

The company said that the State of California had indicated it would not issue theme park reopening guidelines “until sometime after July 4,” according to a statement. “Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials.”

Disney still must negotiate with its unions before the parks can be reopened. The company said it has had “positive discussions” and has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates.

“Once we have a clearer understanding of when guidelines will be released, we expect to be able to communicate a reopening date,” the statement said.

This is a developing story.