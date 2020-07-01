Nordstrom oversold its stock of the new Nike Dunks and customers are outraged

Money

Nordstrom was one of a few select retailers selling the latest model of Nike Dunks athletic shoes, but some sneaker enthusiasts came up empty-handed after the luxury department store chain oversold its stock.

The Nike Dunk Low “University Red” was released on the Nordstrom website at 10 am ET on Wednesday. The red and white sneakers are a 35th anniversary remake and commemoration of the original pair released in 1985. However, some customers weren’t pleased after placing orders for the new Dunks and then finding out later that their orders were canceled.

“The demand for Nike shoe drops can be significant, though we often have a limited supply of product available for customers to shop. We hate to hear we’ve disappointed customers and hope we’ll be able to serve them with future Nike launches,” Nordstrom said in a statement Wednesday.

Many shoppers turned to Twitter to express their disdain for the shortage of sneakers on the store’s website. Some shared screenshots of their order details from the department chain.

It’s unclear if there will be a restock of the limited edition release.

“Whenever customers place an order with us, we do our best to fulfill that order as quickly as possible,” Nordstrom said. “Unfortunately, in some cases, we do not have the right merchandise available and need to cancel an online order. This situation is rare and we’re continually working to eliminate this disappointing experience for our customers.”

The sneakers are currently sold out on both Nordstrom’s and Nike’s websites.