Dow and S&P tumble after Supreme Court ruling on Trump taxes

Money

The Dow and the broader US stock market tumbled on Thursday after the Supreme Court dealt a blow to the Trump administration.

Stocks were mixed ahead of the ruling, but dropped firmly into negative territory after its release in the late morning.

Since then, the three major indexes have bounced back from their worst losses — and the Nasdaq Composite even turned green again as tech stocks were among the best performers. The index was up 0.2% in the early afternoon, putting it on track for an all-time closing high.

The Dow was down 1.3%, or about 325 points, while the broader S&P 500 dropped 0.7%.

The Supreme court ruled that prosecutors may seek President Donald Trump’s financial documents and tax returns, though that’s unlikely to happen before the US election.

The stock market has been extremely volatile in the past several months — selling off when coronavirus cases surged and rebounding on hopes for an economic recovery. But the Supreme Court ruling is forcing investors to think about the presidential election in November, adding more uncertainty into an already murky future.

The ruling might have unnerved some investors who until now didn’t take former Vice President Joe Biden’s bid for the White House seriously, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets.

Traditionally, a Democratic administration would be seen as less business-friendly than a Republican one, though this election cycle seems to be turning that idea on its head as stocks have risen even as Biden has pulled ahead in polls.

For a long time during this term, Trump was considered a relatively market-friendly candidate, not least because of his promises of a massive infrastructure bill and now because of unprecedented fiscal stimulus to get the economy through the pandemic recession.

But the prospect of Biden’s moderate policies that could help a weakened economy seems to be appealing to investors.JPMorgan is even predicting that a Democratic sweep in the fall could help stocks.

Biden will speak on his economic agenda this afternoon, including his plan to spur manufacturing and create new jobs on top of bringing those lost to the pandemic back.

Matt Egan and Eric Bradner contributed to this report.

Clarification: A previous version of this story and headline mischaracterized the Supreme Court’s ruling. The court did not compel the President to hand over his returns, but held that prosecutors may seek those documents.