National French Fry Day is today. Here’s where to grab free fries

Money

Today is National French Fry Day and not even coronavirus can ruin America’s love affair with the crispy golden spuds.

The annual July 13 celebration gives fry lovers nationwide a chance to score deals on fries. Here’s a few places offering free or discounted fries:

McDonald’s french fry fans can get a free medium-sized order of the chain’s famous fries using the company’s mobile app. Mickey Ds also gives away free fries every Friday with every mobile app order that costs more than a dollar through September 27.

Fatburger is offering free orders of its Skinny and Fat Fries to customers who spend $20 or more via Postmates. The deal starts Monday and lasts through Sunday.

Participating Steak ‘n Shake restaurants are offering free small fry orders to customers.

White Castle is giving away coupons for free small orders of its crinkle fries on its website, but the coupons can’t be used for delivery orders.

KFC is offering customers its Secret Recipe Fries for 30 cents with any purchase.

Checkers and Rally’s are letting customers purchase small, medium, or large orders of their famous seasoned fries for $1.

Burger King is giving customers coupons for free medium fries with any order that costs more than $1.

BurgerFi customers who buy a regular order of fries get a 50% discount on the company’s hormone-free cheeseburgers. The North Palm Beach, Florida-based burger chain is also giving away free regular-sized fries Tuesday through Friday for customers who order through the Burger-Fi app.