Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s book on Mueller investigation already cleared by Trump administration, publisher says

Money

Prosecutor Andrew Weissmann’s book about the Mueller investigation—which appears to be critical of the President—has been cleared by Trump administration reviewers, his publisher said on Monday.

Random House announced Monday that Weissmann’s book, titled “Where Law Ends: Inside the Mueller investigation,” will publish on September 29.

London King, a spokesperson for Penguin Random House, said the Justice Department has signed off on the release of the manuscript.

The publisher’s assertion that the Justice Department has cleared the book means Weissmann’s release may not face the same legal drama that other books that discuss Trump have faced, such as in the court battles leading up to the publication dates of books from former national security adviser John Bolton and Trump’s niece Mary.

“This is the story of our investigation into how our democracy was attacked by Russia and how those who condoned and ignored that assault undermined our ability to uncover the truth,” Weissmann said in a statement. “My obligation as a prosecutor was to follow the facts where they led, using all available tools and undeterred by the onslaught of the president’s unique powers to undermine our work.”

The DOJ didn’t responded on Monday to questions about the book’s pre-publication review.

Weissmann says in his book he also plans to acknowledge the mistakes of his team. “We could have done more,” his statement Monday said.

During the investigation, Weissmann spearheaded the prosecutions of former Ukrainian lobbyists and Trump campaign leaders Paul Manafort and Rick Gates. Weissmann secured both Gates’ and Manafort’s convictions and cooperation–but Manafort lied to the grand jury and Mueller’s team, leaving major questions still answered about why he shared American polling numbers with a Russian intelligence-connected associate working in Eastern Europe.

The Mueller investigation didn’t charge any Americans with conspiracy in Russia’s attempts to help Trump in 2016. But it also couldn’t get to all evidence it sought, such as what Manafort knew or deleted text messages between key Trump officials.

Mueller also never subpoenaed Trump for testimony, instead accepting written answers that raised even more questions for the Mueller team. After documenting several episodes in which Trump attempted to end the investigation prematurely, Mueller declined to decide whether to charge him with obstruction of justice. Barr and other DOJ leaders chose not to indict the President.

Random House said Weissmann writes in his book about the debate inside the Mueller team over the subpoena, among other things. The publisher says the book also describes Trump’s and Barr’s efforts to manipulate the investigation to help the President politically.

“For the first time, Weissmann details the debilitating effects that President Trump had on the investigation through his dangling of pardons and his constant threats to shut down the inquiry and to fire Mueller himself, which left the team racing against the clock —and fighting with one hand tied behind its back,” a description of the book said.

The book announcement follows a weekend in which Weissmann made some of his most critical statements of the President and in defense of the Mueller team’s work on Twitter.

It also comes two days after Weissmann’s former boss special counsel Robert Mueller broke his year-long silence to defend his investigation and the team of special counsel’s office investigators in a Washington Post op-ed.

“Time to put Roger Stone in the grand jury to find out what he knows about Trump but would not tell,” Weissmann wrote on Twitter Friday after Trump commuted his longtime friend and political adviser Stone’s prison sentence.

The Mueller investigation extensively documented Stone’s efforts to reach WikiLeaks about stolen Democratic emails they were publishing in 2016 and his communications with the Trump campaign. Prosecutors at Stone’s trial argued Stone obstructed Congress from learning the truth about 2016 to protect the President.

Weissmann also wrote on Twitter that a future administration attorney general could potentially reinstate charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose guilty plea Mueller also secured.

Weissmann is now a lawyer in private practice, a law professor at New York University and an MSNBC contributor.