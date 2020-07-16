Netflix names Ted Sarandos co-CEO as stock takes a tumble on soft guidance

Money

Netflix added a strong 10 million subscribers in the second quarter of 2020, beating its own expectations. Its forecasts for subscriber growth in the next quarter, however, was a bit soft.

That projection for next quarter sent the company’s stock tumbling in after hours trading. The stock immediately fell more than 10% in after hours trading.

Netflix also made news on Thursday by announcing that Ted Sarandos, the company’s content chief, would become co-CEO alongside Reed Hastings.

“Ted has been my partner for decades. This change makes formal what was already informal — that Ted and I share the leadership of Netflix,” Hastings said in a statement.