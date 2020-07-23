Another 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week

Money

Another 1.4 million Americans have filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week, according to the Department of Labor.

Four months after the Covid-19 pandemic ravaged the health of Americans, their economy and their labor market, the upswing in economic data is tapering of.

A resurgence in infections and a rollback of reopening plans in several states is making it difficult for people to re-enter the labor force following the pandemic lockdown.

Continued claims, which count people who have applied for benefits for at least two consecutive weeks, slipped to 16.2 million, down by more than 1 million from the week prior.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.