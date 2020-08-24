Major shakeup for the Dow Jones Industrial Average index: 3 new stocks join

Money

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is getting a massive shakeup to balance out the disruption from Apple’s stock split.

Salesforce, Amgen and Honeywell International will join the Dow, replacing Exxon Mobil, Pfizer, and Raytheon, S&P Dow Jones Indicies said in a statement Monday.

The changes to the 30-stock benchmark index are designed to offset Apple’s 4-to-1 stock split, which goes into effect August 31. The split would have reduced the index’s weighting of the tech sector. Adding Salesforce will help keep the appropriate balance.

The new additions will also “help diversify the index by removing overlap between companies of similar scope and adding new types of businesses that better reflect the American economy,” according to S&P.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.