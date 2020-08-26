Bud Light just launched three new hard seltzer flavors

Money

Bud Light is launching three new flavors of its hard seltzer: cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple.

Bud Light Seltzer, which was released in mid-January, is the “largest and most successful innovation” in Bud Light’s 38-year-history, the company’s VP of Marketing Andy Goeler told CNN Business. In less than a month after hitting the market, it became one of the country’s top-selling hard seltzer beverages.

Now Anheuser-Busch InBev is launching a “remix variety pack” with new flavors and DJ Khaled as its spokesperson. The 12-pack of 12-ounce cans will include the new cranberry, grapefruit and pineapple flavors, as well as the fan-favorite strawberry flavor. Previously released flavors include black cherry, strawberry, lemon line and mango.

The seltzers have an alcohol content of 5% and they are 100 calories each.

The hard seltzer category is growing at a fast pace, and Anheuser-Busch holds a big spot in the market. According to IRI data, the company had a 13.9% share of the seltzer market this year through the week ending August 16.

In May, the company launched Social Club Seltzer, a premium seltzer with cocktail flavors, like an Old Fashioned. Anheuser-Busch also sells Natural Light Seltzer and Bon & Viv seltzer.

At the beginning of 2018, just 10 hard seltzer brands were on the market, according to a Nielsen report. That number rose to 26 brands by early 2019. “More than 65 brands are now fighting for consumers’ attention and purchase,” according to Nielsen.