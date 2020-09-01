Australian TV host detained in China

Money

An Australian TV host at China’s state broadcaster has been detained in Beijing as tensions between the two countries rise.

The Australian government received a “formal notification” of Cheng Lei’s detention on August 14, according to a statement released by Marise Payne, Australia’s minister for foreign affairs. Consular officials spoke with her by video chat on August 27.

Payne told Sydney radio station 2GB that Cheng was being detained in China without charge and could be held “for months.”

“The process within the Chinese system does not require the laying of charges at this point, but we’ll continue to seek information about that and how long can she be detained without having charges laid under the Chinese system,” she told the radio station.

In a statement, Cheng’s family said they were in “close consultation” with the Australian government.

“[We are] doing everything we can as a family to support Cheng Lei,” the statement said. “In China, due process will be observed and we look forward to a satisfactory and timely conclusion to the matter.”

Cheng was a business anchor on CGTN, the international arm of China’s state-owned broadcaster CCTV, which has since scrubbed all reference to her from its website and social media.

According to a since deleted profile of her, Cheng joined the Beijing-based broadcaster in 2012, following a nine-year stint with the US financial news network CNBC. She was one of CGTN’s top anchors, helming the daily “Global Business” show, conducting high-profile interviews, as well as driving “content innovation” and taking part in special projects.

In her spare time, Cheng was active in the Australian community in Beijing, taking part in events at the Australian Chamber of Commerce and acting as an “alumni ambassador” for the country’s embassy.

Her final post on WeChat, the Chinese social networking app, showed her at the opening of a Shake Shack outlet in Beijing on August 12, the first restaurant opened in China by the US chain. Posing in a bright green dress, Cheng captioned the photos with the hashtag “make shakes not war.”

The reason for Cheng’s detention remains unclear. CGTN and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The relationship between Australia and China has frayed in recent months. After Australia called for a investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, Beijing targeted it over trade, suspending some imports of beef and slapping heavy tariffs on barley. It also said Monday it will investigate whether Australian wine exports had been unfairly subsidized.

Last week, Australia effectively blocked the sale of a dairy business to a Chinese company, claiming the acquisition “would be contrary to the national interest.”