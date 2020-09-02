Bill Belichick makes his Subway ad debut in new ‘Sleeves’ commercial

Money

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is the star of a new ad from Subway, which recently became an official sponsor of the NFL.

The 68-year-old Belichick is known for his grumpy demeanor and cutting his sleeves off his sweatshirts — in addition to winning six Super Bowls. He showcases both his dour personality and his unique sense of fashion in the new 30-second spot, which depicts him approaching a disheveled pedestrian carrying a box of chicken. Upon seeing Belichick, the unnamed and unwitting fan stares in stunned disbelief.

“Whoa, Bill Belichick?” The man says.

“Really?” Belichick responds, staring at the bewildered man, who is wearing a suit with an out-of-place necktie.

The pedestrian assumes Belichick only disapproves of his meal choice.

“You’re right,” he replies as he discards his box of chicken. “I should just get a delicious foot-long sub from Subway. That would be better.”

The stern Belichick isn’t done. He approaches the would-be Subway customer with scissors, which he uses to cut off the sleeves on the man’s suit jacket.

“Now you look better too,” Belichick adds with a pat on the shoulder as the man’s sleeves fall to the ground. “Thank you,” the man responds as Belichick walks away.

Belichick is one of the latest NFL personalities to star in a Subway ad since the chain announced its new sponsorship deal on July 31. The sandwich maker released an additional ad starring Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and his brothers T.J. and Derek Watt, who both play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Watt brothers also starred in a March Subway ad called ‘Kitchen Confusion,’ earlier this year. Subway announced plans to hire an additional 50,000 employees in June as the chain capitalizes on increased demand for fast food during the coronavirus pandemic.