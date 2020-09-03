Stock market bloodbath: Dow and Nasdaq plunge

Money

The Nasdaq Composite rumbled nearly 5% and the Dow fell 700 points Thursday.

Stocks tumbled just one day after hitting a record high. The Nasdaq had climbed above 12,000 points for the first time in history Wednesday.

So what’s happening?

Well for one, the Nasdaq has been outperforming the other two major stock indexes — the Dow and the S&P 500 — for months, so investors might just be taking making some adjustments after Wednesday’s record highs. The Nasdaq remains up nearly 30% in 2020, far outpacing its counterparts.

The Dow fell 2.6% mid-morning, while the S&P was down 3.4%.

But there are also technical reasons for Thursday’s decline: As US-China relations sour, investors are moving money out of tech, which could get hit the hardest from a potential increase in tariffs.

“The Nasdaq is getting hit hard with the continued rotation into cyclicals and expectations big-tech will ultimately pay the cost to a further deterioration with US-Chinese relations,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Stocks in cyclical sectors are also expected to perform better as the economy is recovering.

The Big Tech companies such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, all of which are part of the Nasdaq, have become the safe-haven investment of the summer. But investors have beginning to wonder when the rally will run out of steam, either because of increased regulation or because the economy as a whole picks up enough to void the need for safety picks altogether.