From Denny’s to Cracker Barrel, here are options for your pandemic Thanksgiving meal

Since traveling is not advised for Thanksgiving this year, it leaves those staying home with a meal to prepare — but several restaurants and stores are offering to help with full Thanksgiving dinners to-go.

This holiday may look completely different than it did last year, so if you aren’t a cook, or the meal just seems daunting in the year 2020, here are some places willing to make the turkey and fixings for you.

Restaurants

Bob Evans: Bob Evans’ Thanksgiving meal features slow-roasted turkey with dressing, buttered corn, green beans with ham, and their mashed potatoes and gravy. It also comes with cranberry relish, nine freshly baked dinner rolls and a pumpkin pie.

The meal serves up to six people and costs $59.99, and it can also be delivered.

Boston Market: Boston Market’s holiday meals go beyond just turkey. You can also choose prime rib or ham. Their traditional turkey meal is $129.99 and serves up to 12. It includes a whole roasted turkey, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, two containers of mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing and cranberry relish. Twelve dinner rolls, an apple pie and a pumpkin pie are also included.

If 12 servings are too many for you, they do have smaller meals for up to six people starting at $79.99.

Cracker Barrel: The comfort food restaurant is offering Thanksgiving meal options that can serve 8-10 people. The dinner includes two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, choice of three country sides, sweet yeast rolls, pumpkin pie and pecan pie.

The larger meal costs around $144.99, but a smaller meal serving 4-6 is $74.99.

Denny’s: The restaurant chain brought back its Turkey & Dressing Dinner Pack that serves up to four. At $39.99, it features holiday staples including turkey breast, bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and a choice of fresh steamed broccoli or corn.

Denny’s said it’s cooking up a variety of pies and other goodies for those wanting to tack on dessert.

Honey Baked Ham: They’re beloved for their namesake hams, but the deli-style restaurant also has turkeys. Their Thanksgiving feast includes a 2.5-pound Honey Baked turkey breast, cinnamon apples, roasted turkey gravy and creamy russet mashed potatoes.

The complete meal costs $55.95 and serves 6-8 people.

Grocery stores

Kroger: The grocery chain has a full Thanksgiving meal ready to go featuring a turkey or ham, green bean casserole, sweet potato souffle, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, 12 rolls, traditional dressing and a pumpkin pie.

The meals feed up to eight people and cost $70.

Publix: This Southern regional chain has a full Thanksgiving meal starting at $49.99. It serves 7-10 and includes one 10- to 12-pound fully cooked turkey, holiday dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, Publix marshmallow delight and cranberry orange relish.

Whole Foods: The national health food chain is serving up a meal ready to feed anywhere from 4-12 people. Meals start at $69.99 and feature the following classics: roast whole turkey or ham, green beans with roasted shallots, creamed spinach and kale, roasted butternut squash with cranberries and sage, mashed potatoes, traditional herb stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry orange sauce, brioche rolls, apple pie and pumpkin pie.

They also offer meals for specific diets such as paleo.