Wash. snow causes power outages, school closures

Washington's Stevens Pass will remain closed until at least Tuesday morning due to fallen trees and dangerous conditions.

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) -- A winter storm in Washington state left thousands of without power in the greater Seattle area and caused school closures and delays.

About 19,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power Monday morning, along with more than 6,000 customers of the Snohomish Public Utility District.

In Western Washington, most of the snow fell north of Seattle overnight, with up to six inches reported in areas. Seattle Schools were delayed two hours, while other districts closed.

In Eastern Washington, Spokane reported several inches of snow as well as school delays and closures.

