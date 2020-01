Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP/KTVZ) -- Police say two pedestrians were killed in a crash in Vancouver, Washington, Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m.

One of the victims is believed to be about 10-14 years old and the other an older teen or young adult. Both died at the scene, and the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officials.

"Impairment on the part of the driver is not believed to be a factor," police said in a statement.