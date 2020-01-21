First U.S. case of mysterious new Chinese virus in Wash. state

News

SEATTLE (AP) -- The U.S. has its first case of a new virus that was found only last month in China. A U.S. citizen who recently returned to the Seattle area from a trip to central China has been diagnosed with the new virus.

The man returned to the U.S. in the middle of last week after traveling to the Wuhan area, where the outbreak began. The man is in his 30s and is in good condition at a hospital in Everett, outside Seattle.

The virus has sparked an outbreak in Asia and stringent monitoring around the world. Late last week, U.S. health officials began screening passengers from central China at U.S. airports.