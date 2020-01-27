Woman dies of ‘medical event’ at Terwilliger Hot Springs

Accidents and Crashes

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- A woman has died at Terwilliger Hot Springs, a destination between Eugene and Bend known for its scenic soaking pools in the Cascade Mountains forest.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office says the 25-year-old woman died of a “medical event” Sunday while soaking. Sheriff's office spokeswoman Carrie Carver says a cause of death has not been determined.

The woman was with at least one other person at the hot springs, also known as Cougar Hot Springs. No foul play is suspected.

Carver says officials don’t yet know if the hot springs themselves played a role in the woman’s death.