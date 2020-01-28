Police raid prompts NW Bend street closures, school lockouts

App Breaking News Alert Bar

Parents, guardians advised they must pick up walking/biking students

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A planned police raid on a home in northwest Bend led Tuesday afternoon to area street closures and the lockout of two nearby schools, police said.

The active criminal investigation involved in a home in the 1000 block of Northwest Columbia Street, prompting its closure between Jacksonville and Kingston avenues and the alleyway between Columbia and Federal streets, police said. Motorists were urged to use alternate routes.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said the steps taken were precautionary involving a search warrant to be served at the home, “so we can get things in place” and secure the scene.

In conjunction with police activity, Burleigh said, Bend-La Pine Schools did a precautionary lockout at Highland Magnet School at Kingwood School, on Newport Avenue, and Westside Village Magnet School at Kingston Elementary on 12th Street.

In a lockout, exterior doors are locked so people cannot enter, but school activities otherwise continue in normal fashion.

The school district also sent a text to parents and guardians, saying that due to the law enforcement activity, they must pick up walking or biking students in person.

We'll have more details as we get them.