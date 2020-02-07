Troutdale restaurant fire deemed suspicious by investigators

Oregon-Northwest

TROUTDALE, Ore. (AP) -- Investigators say a fire that destroyed well-known Troutdale restaurant Shirley’s Tippy Canoe has been deemed suspicious.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Jan. 17 blaze remains under investigation and that the cause has yet to be determined.

Corbett Fire District 14 investigators say several circumstances surrounding the fire are suspicious.

Fire district officials said they would not disclose the circumstances but said they would continue working to determine the fire's cause. The restaurant was a total loss.