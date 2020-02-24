Bend-area residents deal with repairs, damage from gusty winds

News

Winds gusting to 50 mph destroy fence, cause tree to fall through roof

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- Many residents around the Bend area are dealing with the aftermath of damage caused by gusty winds on Sunday.

Across the High Desert, winds gusting at about 50 mph caused damage to homes and other structures and in some areas caused power outages.

Bridget Albert, a resident off Shepard Road in northeast Bend, told NewsChannel 21 high winds around noon Sunday destroyed her fence. She says she and her husband were outside moments before it happened, when they heard a boom and realized their fence had fallen.

"I think it's going to be several thousand dollars," Albert said Monday. "I think we're actually going to need a new fence, because the actual post broke with the wind."

Albert said they'll have repair workers coming by to give them quotes.

Another woman who lives on Lodgepole Drive in southwest Bend had a tree puncture her roof. NewsChannel 21 was speaking to her Monday about the damage and the repairs she now faces.

Tune in to NewsChannel 21 at 4 on Fox for more details on the story.